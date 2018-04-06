Three Injured in Sand Ridge Wreck Friday

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A white Nissan Rogue with Decatur County tags was involved in a collision in front of Sand Ridge Baptist Church with a white Chevy Cruze with Henderson County plates. The driver of the Chevy Cruze, as well as the two in the Nissan Rogue were transported to the Henderson County Community Hospital, but the extent of the injuries are not known at this time. Henderson County EMS, the Sheriff’s Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the accident, which occurred in the westbound lane of Highway 412 West near the intersection of Bargerton – Sand Ridge Road around 9:00 a.m. on Friday morning, April 6th. It appeared from the wreckage that the Chevy Cruze may have broadsided the Nissan Rogue. The scene was being supervised by Trooper Michael Sullivan, with traffic being routed through the parking lot of Sand Ridge Baptist Church by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department. The Chevy Cruze remained in the roadway of the westbound lane, while the Nissan Rogue left the right side of the road, traveling through the wet gully and embankment before coming to a stop.

For this and other interesting stories, see the April 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

