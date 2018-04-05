Two Vehicle Collision At Reagan Crossing

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Reagan Crossing, at Highway 100 and Highway 104 South, continues to be a dangerous intersection, as EMS and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on Thursday morning, April 5th. Dispatch took the call about 7:50 a.m., with the westbound lane of Highway 100 blocked by a white Buick LeSabre and a black Cherokee Scout 4 x 4. Traffic was routed along the eastbound lane, while EMS took care of the two drivers, who only received minor injuries. Both lanes were clear for traffic by 8:53 a.m.

