SH Lions Impress At Single-A Classic

The Lions took their fans and talents to Chapel Hill, in Middle Tennessee, this weekend to play in the Single-A Classic. The Scotts Hill Lions played four games, winning three of them. The Lions started off their hot weekend against Forrest on Friday afternoon. Neither team was able to score in the first two innings, but the bats for Scotts Hill came alive in the third. Logan Mooney started off the inning with a big…

For complete coverage, see the April 4th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!