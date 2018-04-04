LHS Lady Tigers Win West TN TSCA Tourney

Lexington’s Lady Tigers won the West Tennessee Softball Coaches Association tournament last weekend at the Henderson County Sportsplex. Lexington defeated South Gibson in the championship game on Saturday to claim the title. The tournament started Friday morning and concluded Saturday afternoon. The Lady Tigers defeated South Gibson, McKenzie, and Obion Central in pool play to earn the top seed. On Saturday, Lexington defeated…

For complete coverage, see the April 4th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!