Adient to Expand by 200 Jobs!

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today that Adient will invest $10.8 million to expand production at its manufacturing facility in Lexington. Adient, a leading automotive seating manufacturer and supplier, plans to create approximately 200 jobs in Henderson County. “More than 134,000 Tennesseans work in Tennessee’s robust automotive sector and it is encouraging to see Adient create hundreds of automotive jobs in Lexington,” Haslam said. “Adient’s investment is further proof that Tennessee will lead the nation in high quality job opportunities for residents in our rural communities.” “Adient’s investment in Lexington is a…

