Small Case Reset For April 17th

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A little before 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28th, the Honorable Donald H. Allen of the Circuit Court of Henderson County called for the appearance of Buddy Ray Small. As the Deputy Jennifer Fields exited to bring Small into the courtroom, Assistant District Attorney General Angela Scott glanced over some final paperwork and arose.

Small was indicted in the murder, abuse of a corpse, and arson in the February 2017 death of William “BJ” Ferguson, and after forensic examination has been found to be competent for trial. Hayley Johnson, representing the Public Defender’s Office, stood with Small as Judge Allen was briefed on a summary of the case. Scott also said that some additional time was needed for the discovery process, and Judge Allen reset the next appearance for April 17th at 8:30 a.m.