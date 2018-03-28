Tigers Defeat North Side to Improve to 5-3

After a few days off to enjoy spring break, the Lexington Tiger baseball team returned to action Monday and picked up its 5th win of the season, with a 3-2 thriller at North Side. The Tigers are now 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in district play. Last week, after losing to Riverside at home, the Tigers traveled to Riverside and took its 2nd district loss. Lexington was back at it last night hosting North Side in back to back games. This weekend the Tigers will play its final two games in…

