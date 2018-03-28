Parkers Crossroads Hosts Author Barbara Marthal

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Her presentation was one heavy on the mind of those in love with history and heritage, “Honoring Confederate Ancestors While Reconciling the Past.” But if you entered the room looking for a re-enactor, or a stodgie professor, or a fire eating ole grand dame, like Miss Emmie Williams at the old Jackson Library, then you had a surprise. Martha is a dignified, elegant, well spoken woman of color, unlike what has been seen on social media or the news. Her message of reconciliation didn’t include…

For the complete story, see the March 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!