Officer of the Year Honored by American Legion Post #77
Article by W. Clay Crook-
Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brandon Kizer was recently honored as American Legion Post #77 Officer of the Year. The recommendation from Sheriff Brian Duke said that Kizer demonstrated the example of a true professional with distinguished and exemplary service to the Department and the community.
