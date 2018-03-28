Officer of the Year Honored by American Legion Post #77

Deputy Brandon Kizer received his Officer of the Year certificate from American Post #77 Commander Hobert Powers.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brandon Kizer was recently honored as American Legion Post #77 Officer of the Year. The recommendation from Sheriff Brian Duke said that Kizer demonstrated the example of a true professional with distinguished and exemplary service to the Department and the community.

For this and other interesting stories, see the March 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

