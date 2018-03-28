LHS Lady Tigers Open District Schedule with Win Over North Side

On the heels of a busy weekend at the Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro, the Lexington Lady Tigers went back to work Monday and opened the district schedule at North Side. Lexington had no problems in the game defeating North Side, 11-0. Brylie Brown was the winning pitcher for Lexington. She allowed one hit and no runs over four innings, striking out two and walking one. Weaver threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Morgan Russell delivered the big blow when…

For complete coverage, see the March 28th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!