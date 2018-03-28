Lexington Receives Industrial Development Grant

The Reeves Industrial Property at Timberlake, Lexington, was one of the 25 areas in the March 21st announcement from Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe. There was more than $9.6 million in Site Development Grants made available statewide, the release said. The Site Development Grant program is part of the larger Rural Economic Opportunity Act passed in 2016 and updated in 2017. “By making our rural communities ready for investment and economic success, we help them attract jobs and more opportunities for citizens,” Haslam said. “I congratulate the Site Development Grant program recipients and look forward to…

