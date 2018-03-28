Inside/Out Program Honors Graduates

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Friends and family attended the Inside/Out Graduation at the Henderson County Criminal Justice Center on Thursday, March 22nd. Tim Carothers, director of the Southwest Human Resources sponsored program, Jeff Smith and Jackie Bausman with the CJC, and Daphne Renfroe, PREA Coordinator, added their congratulations to the three graduates: Cassandra Rinks, Beverly Cole, and Gary J. Williams. Smith said to the gathering, that a better future is on the horizon, “It’s all up to you guys, they’ve given it to you, so make the best of it and use it.”

For this and other interesting stories, see the March 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

