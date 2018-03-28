Easter Egg Hunt-Damp Day But Not Damp Spirits

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Hooded jackets, raincoats, and umbrellas were a common theme Saturday, but although the sun was hidden behind sodden clouds of mists, the smiles on the faces of the children who attended the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Easter Egg Hunt touched hearts like the brightest of spring days. The spirits were undampened as the children raced forward to each of the five hunt lanes, divided by age group and one for special needs. “Go” had barely left the lips of officials before the…

