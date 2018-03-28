AutoZone Cancer CrasherZ Sponsor Bunny Breakfast

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A young boy gave the Easter Bunny a huge smile as he walked down the hall at the Lexington Civic Center Saturday morning, and others gathered closely around him for a family group photo as he took his seat. The AutoZone Cancer CrasherZ sponsored Breakfast with the Easter Bunny as one of the Relay for Life fundraising events. Over $350.00 was raised from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. One of the contacts for the event, Lori Compton, said…

For this and additional photos, see the March 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!