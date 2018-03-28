AutoZone Cancer CrasherZ Sponsor Bunny Breakfast

| | 0

The AutoZone Cancer CrasherZ sponsored Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, a Relay for Life fundraising event.
Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A young boy gave the Easter Bunny a huge smile as he walked down the hall at the Lexington Civic Center Saturday morning, and others gathered closely around him for a family group photo as he took his seat. The AutoZone Cancer CrasherZ sponsored Breakfast with the Easter Bunny as one of the Relay for Life fundraising events. Over $350.00 was raised from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. One of the contacts for the event, Lori Compton, said…

For this and additional photos, see the March 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment