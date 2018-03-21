LPD Receives Grant for Distracted Driving Simulator

The Lexington Police Department has received a $15,920.00 non-matching grant for a distracted driving simulator. Chief Roger Loftin and Captain Jeff Middleton said that the simulator will be used in conjunction with the COPS program to increase awareness among younger citizens on the dangers of distracted driving. “We hope to have the mobile simulator in place,” said Chief Loftin, “in time for use with the graduating classes at Lexington and Scotts Hill High Schools.” He and Middleton said that Henderson County has…

For the complete story, see the March 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

