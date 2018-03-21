LHS Wins Inaugural Game at Henderson County Sportsplex

History was made, last Tuesday night, when the Lexington Tigers played their first game at the brand-new Henderson County Sportsplex. The Tigers defeated Adamsville, 8-7, in the first ever game at their new home. Lexington scored two runs in the bottom of the 1st inning, 4 in the 3rd, 1 in the 4th, and 1 in the 5th. With a commanding lead, the Tigers weathered the storm as Adamsville scored two runs in the each of the last 3 innings.

As with any new era, there were a lot of…

For complete coverage, see the March 21st edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!