Lady Tigers Open New Facility with Big Win

After having to wait three days before playing on their brand-new field, the Lady Tigers made it count and defeated a worthy opponent in Tipton Rosemark last Thursday at the brand-new Henderson County Sportsplex. Lexington was supposed to open its new facility with McKenzie on Monday, but that game was postponed due to the funeral services of long time educator Ms. Susan Walker. Since the game with McKenzie could not be immediately rescheduled, Lexington played its first home game as part of the Sara Beth Classic on…

For complete coverage, see the March 21st edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!