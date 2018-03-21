Lady Tigers Dance Their Way to Sara Beth Title

Since the Sara Beth Tournament was established in 2008 there had only been one team that claimed back to back tournament titles. That was TCA in 2008 and 2009; now there are two. The Lexington Lady Tigers celebrated at the brand-new Henderson County Sportsplex late Saturday night after claiming the Sara Beth Classic Title for the 2nd straight year. The tournament was established as a fundraiser for a scholarship in honor of Sara Beth Whitehead, a young lady that contracted bacterial Meningitis and passed away in March of 2005. The Sara Beth legacy lives on in the memories of her…

For complete coverage, see the March 21st edition of The Lexington Progress

