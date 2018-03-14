LEAD Program Begins in Henderson County

On February 27, 2018, The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department implemented a drug awareness program called LEAD (Law Enforcement Against Drugs) for students of Pin Oak Elementary. Deputy James Chumney began program instruction with 6th Grade students during 45-minute lessons. These will continue once per day for a ten-week period. Deputy Chumney became a certified LEAD instructor October 30, 2017 and is excited about the…

For the complete story, see the March 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!