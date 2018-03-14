County Board Hears SRO Proposals

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke, as well as several of the county commissioners, attended the March 8th meeting of the Henderson County School Board. The Sheriff’s Department has been conducting safety surveys on all of the county school facilities. Director of Schools, Steve Wilkinson, said that “The board of education has decided to move forward with facility issues to improve safety, and the proposal for additional School Resource Officers will be handled by the County Commission and the Sheriff’s Office.” Sheriff Duke said that permanent funding for the seven positions will be needed, which will place one SRO at each county school, and two at Lexington High School. Currently there is one SRO at Scotts Hill, and two SRO’s that divide their time among the elementary schools. Lexington High School has one SRO, but with two buildings, a second one is desired. Funding will have to be passed by the Henderson County Commission, but the SRO positions will be budgeted through the Sheriff’s Department. Henderson County Mayor, Dan Hughes, plans to have a special called meeting to discuss the proposals. The two funding alternatives being considered are a raise in the property tax or passing a new wheel tax. (Please participate in the online survey on The Lexington Progress site).

