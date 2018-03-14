Beecham Signs with Freed-Hardeman

Last Wednesday, Hunter Beecham signed with Freed-Hardeman University to continue his athletic career in baseball. The senior standout said it wasn’t a hard decision to make, “I really like everything about Freed-Hardeman, especially it being so close to home. My family can come and see me play.” Hunter Beecham was a key contributor to the Lions 2016 State Title run. In the tournament, he hit for over .400 and had seven RBIs in Murfreesboro. Beecham credits his performance in the state tournament as a contributor to staying on Freed-Hardeman’s radar, “I have been going to their camps that they had for a long time, and they’ve…

