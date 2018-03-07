Safer Schools Initiative

County Mayor Dan Hughes, Director of Henderson County Schools Steve Wilkinson, and Sheriff Brian Duke recently met to discuss steps that need to be made to make Henderson County School students safer at their facilities county-wide. Director Wilkinson suggested a study be done on each individual school and prepare a list of those needs, a step which is now in progress. Sheriff Duke said that his department is ready to step up with…

For this and other interesting stories, see the March 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!