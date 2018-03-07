Meet The Candidates Planned for April 9th

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Progress, in conjunction and with the cooperation of WZLT 99.3 Radio of Lexington, will be hosting a Meet the Candidates public forum on April 9th. There are fifteen candidates left for the County Mayor’s race, twelve in the May 1st Republican Primary, and one in the Democratic Primary. These thirteen primary candidates will be invited to the Meet the Candidates event with a few minutes for introductions, and then a question and answer session…

