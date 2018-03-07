Local, Longtime Educators Establish Scholarship Fund

A new local scholarship has been established for minority students at Lexington High School. Mr. and Mrs. James H. Pearson of Parkers Crossroads, Tennessee have established The Ollie Lue Shute Pearson Scholarship Fund in honor of Mrs. Ollie Lue Shute Pearson, a longtime educator in Henderson County. The name for the fund is in honor of and appreciation for Mrs. Pearson’s contributions in the field of education, the religious community, and for the love and respect she brings to the Pearson Family. It has long been a vision of the Pearson’s to…

For complete story, see the March 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!