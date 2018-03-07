2018-2019 School Calendars Approved By Editor | March 7, 2018 | 0 Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Meet The Candidates Planned for April 9th March 7, 2018 | No Comments » Local, Longtime Educators Establish Scholarship Fund March 7, 2018 | No Comments » The Start of a New Era: LHS Softball March 7, 2018 | No Comments » Land Purchase Approved in Special Called Session March 7, 2018 | No Comments » The Start of a New Era: LHS Baseball March 7, 2018 | No Comments »