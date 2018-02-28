Mayor Hughes Gives Final State of the County Address

Todd Rosel, President of the Lexington Rotary Club, introduced County Mayor, Dan Hughes, who delivered the annual State of the County address. Hughes provided a copy of his address to The Lexington Progress.

In January of 2010, I stood behind a podium and addressed the Rotary Club concerning the state of the county- my first. Today, I stand here making my final speech as Mayor to this body- some eight years later. And I am privileged to tell you the current state of affairs in Henderson County again is stable, financially sound, and looking forward to tomorrow because of hard work, hard decisions, and dedication by many. Our finances are in excellent shape- Finance Department projects a 3.5-million-dollar surplus in the general fund, healthy surpluses in education, highway, and solid waste. Finances are at a good pace of success, as taxes come in…

