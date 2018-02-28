LHS Tigers Season Comes To An End At Crockett County

After finishing the regular season as the third seed in 14AA, things looked promising for the Tigers in the post season. Lexington took care of Adamsville in the opening round of the district tournament but then lost a heartbreaker in overtime to McNairy in the district semi-finals. From that point things went from bad to worse for the Tigers. Lexington played North Side, last Tuesday, in the…

For complete coverage, see the February 28th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!