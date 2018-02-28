LHS Soccer Jamboree Set For This Saturday

Last season was another banner year for the LHS soccer team. The Tigers won the district and regional tournament before losing, 3-1, to Northside in the sub-state game. The 2018 season is about to begin, and the Lexington Tigers are getting ready for what should be another successful season. Lexington will host the soccer jamboree, at the Lexington Soccer Complex, this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The Tigers will be in action at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 2:00 p.m. In game one the Tigers will play…

