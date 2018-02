For the first time in five years the Lexington Lady Tigers found themselves in the opposite bracket of Martin Westview of the Region 7AA tournament. After a third-place finish in the district tournament, the Lady Tigers traveled to Dyersburg, last Friday, for their regional quarterfinal game. Lexington played one of its best games of the season yet…

For complete coverage, see the February 28th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!