Welcome back, ladies and gentlemen. If you missed last week’s issue of Foul Lines to Field Goals we started our Second Annual MLB Preseason Preview Extravaganza! Last week we covered the NL East, where I predicted that the Nationals would win the division with a fair bit of ease. Now this week we move to the Mid-West and cover the NL Central. However, before we do that, I want to take some time to review some of the goings on in the sports world.

First, the Olympics came to a close this weekend. I had a…

For complete coverage, see the February 28th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!