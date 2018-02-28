Black History Banquet Enjoyed

The Timberlake Grove Matrons have sponsored the Black History Banquet annually since 1988.

Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

It was a night of glamour, a night of reflection, a night of remembrance, and a night embracing the future. It was the annual Black History Banquet sponsored by The Women’s Missionary Society at Timberlake Grove, better known as The Timberlake Grove Matrons. The event was catered by Stewarts Coffee Corner, sound by Hopewell Productions, and spiritual melodies by Gerald Dixon. Among the leaders of the community were special guests such as…

For the complete story, see the February 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.

