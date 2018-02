Eddie Akins of Lexington was recently inducted into the Natural Athletic Strength Power Lifting Hall of Fame during the February convention in Oklahoma City. Akins has been part of the organization for twenty-four years, but began power lifting forty-four years ago in 1973. He is only the fifth athlete in the State of Tennessee to be honored as a Hall of Fame inductee.

For complete coverage, see the February 28th edition of The Lexington Progress

