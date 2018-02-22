What are the Duties of County Mayor?

With the upcoming 2018 Henderson County Primary & General Elections of county government positions and with the high number of candidates running, especially with the County Mayor (County Executive) position for which to-date eighteen individuals have announced their intentions of running, The Lexington Progress has received inquiries regarding duties and responsibilities of the County Mayor position. As a service to the community and for interest to the voters of the county, one of our loyal readers has volunteered to summarize some articles from the University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance Service, Institute of Public Service (UT-CTAS), Tennessee County Government Handbook, (August 2010 edition). The handbook is intended to be a basic summary of laws affecting county government & has tried to include sufficient information to make the publication useful and informative; the Tennessee Code Annotated (TCA) and other relevant laws or regulations should always be consulted before any action is taken. Review of the actual laws and/or regulations is especially…

For the complete story, see the February 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!