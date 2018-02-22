Tigers Start Post Season With Win

Lexington had a successful start to the post season, with a 53-45 win over Riverside, last Thursday. The win put Lexington in the semi-final game Saturday night, which turned out to be a heartbreaking overtime loss to McNairy. The loss to McNairy put the Tigers in last night’s consolation game against North Side. Perhaps the worst news is the fact that Lexington has to travel for the 1st round of the region tournament Saturday night. Pending the outcome of last night’s game, Lexington will…

