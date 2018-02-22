Scotts Hill High School Not on Lockdown, School is in Maine

A social media post about “a lock down at SHS, is not Scotts Hill High School,” said the Director of Henderson County Schools, Steve Wilkinson in an interview with The Lexington Progress at 8:27 a.m., Thursday, February 22. Wilkinson said he was also speaking to Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke, but the school in question is located in Maine.

