2018 Readers’ Choice

The Lexington Progress is excited to once again host the 6th annual Lexington Progress Readers’ Choice Awards. On page 8B of this week’s edition is a ballot for you to vote for all your favorites!

Winners will be announced in late March. Each winner will receive certificates and other prizes.

All votes must be cast on the original newsprint ballot, printed each week during the month of February. Businesses must be in Henderson County and individuals must live or work in Henderson County. All ballots must be mailed or hand delivered to The Lexington Progress office, located at 508 S. Broad St., Lexington, TN 38351.

Businesses, professionals, food, charities, churches, civic clubs, and more – everyone has a favorite, which makes the Readers’ Choice so much fun! Vote early and often for your favorites…deadline is 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 2, 2018!

See the February 21th edition of The Lexington Progress for your official ballot!

