LHS Lady Tigers Claim Victory Over Adamsville

Lexington’s Lady Tigers had a successful start to the post-season, last Tuesday, with a 50-41 win over Adamsville in the quarter-finals of the District 14AA tournament. The Lady Tigers were the 3rd seed and played host to the 6th seed Adamsville. On Friday, the tournament switched to McNairy and Lexington had the tough task of facing McNairy on their home court for the semi-final game. The Lady Tigers…

