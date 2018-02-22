Lady Tigers Take 3rd In 14AA Tournament

After a disappointing loss in the district semi-finals last week, the Lady Tigers took the floor at McNairy Monday night in the 14AA consolation game. Lexington had a quick start and was firing on all cylinders on the way to a 52-40 win, which gave them the 3rd place finish. As a result, the Lady Tigers will travel to Dyersburg for the 1st round of the Region 7AA tournament. Lexington Coach Bianca Hensley is in her 5th season at Lexington and for the first time in four years she and the Lady Tigers will…

