Hazmat Responds to Exit 101

Hazmat teams from Henderson County work with fuel spillage from the accident near Exit 101 on Interstate 40.

Photo By: W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Hazmat teams responded to a truck down, near the 101 Exit of Interstate 40, around 8:37 a.m., Wednesday morning, February 14, helping to clear the roadway and take care of fuel spillage. Check back with this site for further details as they are released.

For this and other interesting stories, see the February 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!