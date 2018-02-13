Lions Go Undefeated In Last Week To Finish Regular Season Strong

The Lions have made major advances in the past few weeks of the season. They won their first district game of the season last week and added on to that finishing the season with two wins, extending their winning streak to three. The Lions beat Adamsville on Tuesday, to complete the sweep of them for the season, then won an unbelievable game against Chester County on Friday night. On Tuesday night, the Lions found themselves in Chandler Gym for…

For complete coverage, see the February 14th edition of The Lexington Progress

Subscribe Today!