Lady Tigers Land 3rd Seed in 14AA

Lexington High School Lady Tigers Basketball
Photo By: Jared James / The Lexington Progress

Lexington’s Lady Tigers had a strong finish to the regular season. The Lady Tigers are 8-2 in 2018, after winning the final four games of the regular season. Last week, Lexington defeated Chester County in dramatic fashion and then won the season finale over North Side. As a result, the Lady Tigers are 15-12 overall and finished district play with a 10-4 record. That was good enough to clinch 3rd in the district tournament. Lexington actually finished…

