Former Big Red Tiger Football Standout Signs With Ole Miss

Tariqious Tisdale has once again committed to Ole Miss. Tisdale, a 6-5, 285-pound, 2019 defensive lineman who had an outstanding year at Northwest Mississippi Community College committed to the Rebels on Thursday. Tisdale originally committed and signed with Ole Miss as a member of the 2016 class after his senior season at Lexington where he had 74 tackles, 12 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 2 forced fumbles. He also rushed the ball 76 times for 743 yards and 9 touchdowns. Instead of going to Ole Miss in 2016, Tisdale…

