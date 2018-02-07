Tigers Chasing Top Seed in District 14AA

After two more district wins last week, the Lexington Tigers are closing in on one of the top seeds in the district tournament. Lexington defeated Scotts Hill, last Tuesday, and then held on to defeat Adamsville on Friday. The Tigers are now 9-3 in district play with just two games remaining in the regular season. Last night, Lexington played host to Chester County on senior night at Lexington High School. Friday night the Tigers will play the regular season finale at…

