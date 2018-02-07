National School Counseling Week

Article by W. Clay Crook-

County Mayor Dan Hughes signed the proclamation for National Counseling Week in Henderson County. This is the first year that there is a counselor in every county school. L-R Warren Powers, Adam Simon, Cindy Eason, Pam Ujcich, Dan Hughes, Emma McCready, Teresa Noell, Carol Burroughs, Melanie Atchison, Tina Watson, Carolyn Weatherford Hayes, and Della Hollingsworth. Not pictured- Brandy Eason and Danny Beecham.

For the full photo, see the February 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

