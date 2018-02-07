Lady Tigers Pick Up Two Key Wins

As the end of the 2018 season approaches, the Lexington Lady Tigers keep finding ways to win the important district games. Last week, the Lady Tigers picked up key wins over Scotts Hill and Adamsville. Lexington is now 8-4 in district play with just two games remaining. The Lady Tigers celebrated senior night last night by hosting Chester County. Now, the season finale will be played at…

