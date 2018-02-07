Black History Month Display and MLK Jr. Event

Article by W. Clay Crook-

February is not only Black History Month, but will see the Observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day due to the inclement weather in January. Ms. Joy Johnson has prepared another wonderful display for Black History Month at the Everett Horn Library. This years display features photos and biographies on: Rev. James Houston Arnold, Virgil Carver, Centras Lajuane Forney, L.C. Harmon, Le Sander Nicole “Lee” Harmon, Sophia Denise Harmon, Loretta Hendrix, Nelson O’Keith Henry, Minister Aldric Priddy Johnson M.A., Coretta Hendrix-Melton, Mamie Mitchell, Keisha La Shun Prater-Moffitt, Shannon Lee Montague, Mercedes Owens, Whitney Kai Owens, Crystal Michelle Carver-Pearson, Robert Taylor Jr., La Dana Shrease Taylor-Woods, and Imogene Johnson-Yarbrough.

Barbara Parker, Chair-Person for the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Celebration Day takes the opportunity to invite the public to the events being held on Monday, February 19th, at the 10 Pins Bowling and Billiards Alley. The address is 759 Church Street, Lexington, Tennessee. The guest speaker for the occasion will be Mrs. Beverly Buckley, a retired educator, and member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Activities will begin at 10:00 a.m., and will run through 2:00 p.m. Prizes and refreshments for all ages will be available. “The Ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” – The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For this and other interesting stories, see the February 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!