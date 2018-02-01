Cash Reward Offered in Solberg Case

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The U.S. Marshal’s Service is now offering a cash reward in the case of Jon Anthony Solbert, who was last seen in Lexington on Tuesday, January 30. Solberg, who is being sought on a violation of probation out of Benton County, was seen fleeing from the Lexington Inn, with a black pit bull, at around 11:20 a.m., Tuesday, January 30. Solberg is a white male, 5’10” in height, and weighs about 200 lbs. He is 39 years of age with brown hair, hazel eyes, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service says that he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a logo on the front. He is believed to be on foot and still in the area. Anyone with information should contact the U.S. Marshal’s Service at 731-427-4661.

