Monitored Fire Alarm System Saves Church

Chief Lynn Murphy shared news from over the weekend, where a monitored fire alarm saved a church building. “The Little Rock – Center Hill Baptist Church on Center Hill Loop was saved late Saturday night from fire due to the church having a monitored fire alarm system. To the best of my knowledge, this will be the first church saved in Henderson County due to a monitored system being in place.” Chief Murphy reported the fire originated in the…

