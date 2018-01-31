Monitored Fire Alarm System Saves Church

| | 0

photo by W. Clay Crook / The Lexington Progress

Chief Lynn Murphy shared news from over the weekend, where a monitored fire alarm saved a church building. “The Little Rock – Center Hill Baptist Church on Center Hill Loop was saved late Saturday night from fire due to the church having a monitored fire alarm system. To the best of my knowledge, this will be the first church saved in Henderson County due to a monitored system being in place.” Chief Murphy reported the fire originated in the…

 

For complete story, see the January 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment