King, Jr. Day Event Re-Set

Barbara Parker, Chair of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, shared the rescheduled date for the observance has been confirmed for Presidents’ Day, February 19, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The observance events will be held at Lexington’s 10 Pins Bowling Alley on East Church Street. Although there will not be a parade this year, the day will be filled with entertainment, activities, food, and fellowship. The special guest speaker will be Beverly Buck.

There is also still time for donations. Please contact Ms. Parker at 731-968-8388 or 731-614-8557.

