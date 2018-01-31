Investigation Finds Problems with Henderson County Assessor’s Office

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has identified altered records and a cash shortage within the Henderson County Assessor of Property’s Office. On November 11, 2015, the assessor’s daughter, who is also a field appraiser in the office, intentionally altered 105 property records by removing a Code 8 indicator. This indicator is added to property records of new home construction, additions, pools, barns, etc. When a Code 8 is in place, a field appraiser is required to…

For the complete story, see the January 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

